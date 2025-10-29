Scammers target Minnesota SNAP recipients with fake $1,000 relief offer

The Brief Law enforcement officials are warning of a scam targeting SNAP recipients. A fraudulent text claims recipients qualify for $1,000 emergency food relief. Residents are urged not to click links or share personal information and contact their caseworker if they have any questions.



Authorities are warning of a scam targeting Minnesota SNAP recipients with fraudulent text messages promising emergency food relief funds.

Scam text targeting SNAP recipients

What they're saying:

The Pine County and Kanabec County Sheriff’s Offices have issued warnings about a scam targeting recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The scam involves a text message that falsely claims recipients are eligible for emergency food relief funds due to the ongoing shutdown.

The scam text message reads:

Food Debit Emergency Relief

Card #12345678 Exp 12/8/24 $1000

(Your County) approves $1000 emergency food relief for October 2025.

All MN residents qualify for $1000 grocery relief – Claim by October 27, 2025.

Officials are warning that this scam is designed to steal personal information and residents should not click on any links if they receive such a message.

The backstory:

The scam comes amid concerns that funding for SNAP benefits could run out in November if federal lawmakers do not reach an agreement to end the government shutdown. More than 440,000 Minnesotans rely on SNAP for groceries, with half of the recipients being seniors and children.

RELATED: SNAP funding ending during government shutdown: How you can help

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, along with attorneys general from 21 other states, has filed a lawsuit demanding the Trump administration use contingency funds for SNAP.

What you can do:

SNAP recipients who receive a suspicious message or have questions about their benefits are advised to contact their caseworker.

RELATED: SNAP benefits gone? How to get free or discounted groceries