Minnesota sheriff reports uptick in 'butt dial' 911 calls from ice fishermen

A large number of “butt dial” 911 calls from ice fishermen were reported by authorities in central Minnesota Monday.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, its 911 center reported the increase in pocket dials from fishermen, especially on Upper Red Lake.

“Crouching over an ice hold with your phone in your pocket can press the magic call 911 buttons,” the Sheriff said in a Facebook post.

While the department said it doesn’t mind the fishing reports, it asked anglers to reserve 911 for emergencies.