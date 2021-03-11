Minnesota Senate passes tax break for businesses, unemployed workers that received COVID-19 relief

The Minnesota Senate has voted 55-12 to approve a tax break for thousands of businesses that got federal pandemic relief and workers who received unemployment benefits.

The bill includes a $440 million tax break for businesses that got federal Paycheck Protection loans last year. It also makes a portion of 2020 jobless benefits tax-free for many workers, at a $31 million cost.

More than half of the Democratic caucus joined the Senate's two independents and all Republicans voting yes. The bill goes to the DFL-led House, where its future is unclear.

