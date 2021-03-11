Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota Senate passes tax break for businesses, unemployed workers that received COVID-19 relief

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Senate has voted 55-12 to approve a tax break for thousands of businesses that got federal pandemic relief and workers who received unemployment benefits.

The bill includes a $440 million tax break for businesses that got federal Paycheck Protection loans last year. It also makes a portion of 2020 jobless benefits tax-free for many workers, at a $31 million cost. 

Struggling business bailed out with PPP loans facing state taxes on money

Small business who received PPP loans to survive the COVID-19 pandemic are now getting surprised as they learn they will face state taxes on the money.

More than half of the Democratic caucus joined the Senate's two independents and all Republicans voting yes. The bill goes to the DFL-led House, where its future is unclear.
 