Minnesota Senate District 29 special primary election Tuesday

A special election primary for Minnesota Senate District 29 is happening on Tuesday to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Sen. Bruce Anderson in July.

MN Senate District 29

The backstory:

Gov. Tim Walz issued a Writs of Special Election to fill the vacancy in Senate District 29, which includes parts of Hennepin and Meeker counties, and much of Wright County.

The primary on Aug. 26 will narrow the field of three Republicans to just one candidate, while only one Democratic candidate is running.

The candidates for SD 29 include:

Rachel Davis - GOP

Michael Holmstrom Jr. - GOP

Bradley Kurtz – GOP

Louis McNutt - DFL

What's next:

There is also a special primary election for Minnesota Senate District 47 on Tuesday, which was left vacant by Sen. Nicole Mitchell. She resigned in July after a jury found her guilty of first-degree burglary.

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m., according to the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office.

The special election for the two Senate Districts will be held on Nov. 4, 2025. Meanwhile, the special election for the seat left vacant after Rep. Melissa Hortman was killed is scheduled for Sept. 16.

Sen. Bruce Anderson’s death

Anderson was first elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2012, and was actively serving at the time of his death. (Supplied)

Dig deeper:

Anderson, 75, died unexpectedly on July 21, 2025. He began his legislative career in 1995, focusing on issues such as agriculture, energy, rural economic development, broadband access and public safety.

Anderson, a Republican, was first elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2012, and was actively serving at the time of his death.

Before entering politics, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, and in the Minnesota Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force Reserves.