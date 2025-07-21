Minnesota GOP Sen. Bruce Anderson, 75, dies 'unexpectedly'

article

Minnesota Republicans have confirmed the unexpected death of Sen. Bruce Anderson.

A statement released by the Minnesota GOP says Sen. Anderson died "unexpectedly" on Monday.

"I’m saddened to learn Senator Bruce Anderson passed unexpectedly today. Bruce was a dedicated public servant, loving family man, and dear friend to many at the Capitol and in Buffalo. We offer our condolences and prayers for comfort for the entire Anderson family," said Senate Republican Leader Mark Johnson in a statement.

Anderson began his legislative career in 1995, focusing on issues such as "agriculture, energy, rural economic development, broadband access and public safety," throughout his career, a press release says.

He was first elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2012, and was actively serving at the time of his death.

Before entering politics, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, and in the Minnesota Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force Reserves.

A press release says his family has asked for privacy and will share a statement at a later time.

Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy and Senator Eric Putnam released a statement on behalf of the Senate DFL Caucus following the announcement, saying in part, "The passing of our colleague Bruce Anderson is a sad loss for the Senate. Senator Anderson’s expertise gained through military service and background in agriculture made him a great champion for farmers, veterans and service members at the Capitol. We will have his family and friends in our hearts."