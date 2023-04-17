Minnesota schools' racial disparity: Local org tackles teacher diversity gap

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:17 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:30 PM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Mahnomen County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Lake County, Pine County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties

Minnesota schools' racial disparity: Local org tackles teacher diversity gap

According to a Minnesota state report, more than 36% of students in Minnesota identify as students of color. But only 6% of the teacher workforce is diverse. It's a disparity that one local organization has been tackling for 15 years.

(FOX 9) - According to a Minnesota state report, more than 36% of students in Minnesota identify as students of color. But only 6% of the teacher workforce is diverse. It's a disparity that one local organization has been tackling for 15 years.

Marcus Berg is a history teacher at Breck School in Golden Valley. He's worked here for three years.

"My journey as a student led me to be passionate about the classroom," said Berg during an interview with FOX 9. And his journey wasn't always easy.

"I had a very unstable childhood where I missed a lot of school growing up," said Berg.

Enrolled in special education in grade school, he went on to earn a degree from Dartmouth College, an Ivy League school.

"I worked hard, right? But at the same time none of that is possible without doors opening up for me, adults seeing potential in me," said Berg.

Through an organization called Teach for America, Berg landed here. It works to recruit and retain diverse educators.

" I think that there’s always a need for more diversity. We always need more voices in the room," said Berg.

"I often say to folks, teaching is the hardest job that you will ever love," said Mikisha Nation, the executive director of Teach for America Twin Cities.

From the achievement gap to the workforce, Nation says that racial inequities persist in the Minnesota School system.

"Having those conversations in Minnesota is especially critical given the challenges that we face with education equities and disparities," said Nation.

"If we don’t have organizations that are encouraging teachers, educators, and systems to make those changes it leads for us to continue to make mistakes that we’ve seen for generations," said Berg.

Nation believes that Berg is proof of what is working.

"I don’t want my story to be the lucky story. I don’t want my story to necessarily be a new story. I want my story to be this is what the system does for kids and not the exception, that’s what drives me. I want to make the change," said Berg.

On April 28, Teach for America will hold its fourth annual diversity, equity, and inclusion keynote. "Exposing America's invisible scaffolding" will feature an intimate conversation with New York Times best-selling author and Pulitzer prize winner Isabel Wilkerson.