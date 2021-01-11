Minnesota reports 980 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths Monday

Minnesota health officials reported 980 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths Monday.

The 980 newly reported COVID-19 cases were out of 15,980 completed tests—a positivity rate of 6.1%, according to the latest Minnesota Department of Health data. Monday’s testing volume was less than half the number of completed tests reported on Sunday, although Monday is typically a slower reporting day for testing.

MDH has recorded 437,552 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota since the first infection was reported in the state in March. Over 95% of the state's cases have recovered to the point the infected person no longer needs to be isolated.

Half of the COVID-19 deaths reported Monday were in the Twin Cities metro. Two of the four people who died were residents of long-term care facilities. All four people were between 70 and 99 years old.

To date, 5,711 deaths in Minnesota have been attributed to COVID-19.

There are currently 686 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, 141 of whom are in the ICU. Hospitalizations for COVID-19—both ICU and non-ICU—are up slightly from the 666 reported on Sunday, but are still trending down week-over-week.

As of Monday, a total of 147,645 vaccines have been administered in Minnesota, according to MDH data. However, state health officials explained that the real-time vaccine numbers are higher than the numbers posted online due to delays in the reporting process.