Minnesota reports 954 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths Tuesday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 954 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and four more deaths.

Minnesota has now seen 105,740 total cases of COVID-19 and 2,087 deaths.

The 954 positive COVID-19 cases were out of 14,029 tests—a positivity rate of 6.8%. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Monday the 7-day rolling average positivity rate is 5.2%, although it is a lagging indicator. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH because it indicates a high rate of community transmission.

Deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota have been in the single digits for three straight days. The four deaths reported Tuesday included one resident of a long-term care or assisted living facility. To date, approximately 71% of the state’s deaths have been in those types of facilities.

There number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 continues to decline, as does the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU. However, Minnesota is still averaging 43 hospital admissions per day.