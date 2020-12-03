Minnesota reports 92 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, second-most in single day

Minnesota health officials reported 92 new COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, the second-most in a single day after the record high 101 deaths reported last Wednesday.

Of the 92 people who died, 48 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, one was a resident group home or behavioral residential facility and one was a jail or prison inmate, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

There have now been six coronavirus-related deaths among jail or prison inmates in Minnesota.

Fifty-one of the newly reported deaths were in the Twin Cities metro. Three of the deaths were people in their 50s while the rest were among people 60 or older.

To date, 3,784 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

MDH also reported 6,166 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday out of 50,718 completed tests—a positivity rate of 12.2%

Advertisement

Minnesota has seen 333,626 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, 43,607 of which are currently active and require the infected person to isolate. Nearly 87% of the state’s cases have recovered.

There are currently 1,770 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, 376 of whom are in the ICU. Hospitalizations have plateaued in recent days, but health officials expect another surge in COVID-19 cases following the Thanksgiving holiday, which would be reflected the hospitalization data in the next several weeks.