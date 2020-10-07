Minnesota reports 918 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths Wednesday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 918 new positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 14 more deaths attributed to the disease.

Minnesota has now seen 106,651 total cases of COVID-19 and 2,101 deaths.

The 918 positive cases were out of 13,473 tests completed in the last 24 hours—a positivity rate of 6.8%. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Monday the state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate—a key metric in the state’s COVID-19 response--was 5.2%, although it is a lagging indicator. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH as it indicates a high level of community transmission.

MDH will provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 situation at 2 p.m. Wednesday, which you can listen to live at fox9.com/live.

The 14 newly reported deaths included four people in their 70s, five in their 80s and five in their 90s.

Nine of the 14 newly reported deaths were people who resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. Among the 2,101 people who have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, 71% lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities.