Minnesota reports 79 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths Saturday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 79 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths Saturday.

According to MDH, the state has now seen a total of 605,040 cases of COVID-19 and 7,578 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Of the six newly reported deaths, one person was in their 30s. Three lived in long-term care facilities.

The 79 new cases were out of 12,905 tests, a 0.6% positivity rate.

There are currently 27 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU and 80 in the hospital but not the ICU.

Advertisement

More than 3 million Minnesotans age 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 2.8 million Minnesotans are fully vaccinated.