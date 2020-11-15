Minnesota reports 7,559 new COVID-19 cases, 31 more deaths

Minnesota health officials reported 7,559 new COVID-19 cases and 31 more deaths Sunday.

The 31 new deaths range from age 50-100+ and include 18 people who lived in assisted living facilities.

On Saturday, the state reported the most cases in a single day with 8,703 new cases. Minnesota has now seen a total of 2,905 deaths attributed to COVID-19. To date, the state has seen 223,581 cases of COVID-19.

The 7,559 newly reported cases were out of 63,593 tests completed in 24 hours—a positivity rate of 11.8%.

Hospital executives said this week that hundreds of health care workers are off the job because of community exposure, and they fear short staffing.