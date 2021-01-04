Minnesota reports 3,148 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths Monday

Minnesota health officials reported 3,148 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths Monday.

The 3,148 newly reported cases were on a low volume of 9,991 completed tests—which can likely be attributed to the holiday weekend, according to the latest Minnesota Department of Health data.

Minnesota recorded 423,688 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the first infection was reported in the state in March. Nearly 96% of the state’s cases have recovered to the point where they no longer require isolation.

Of the 13 newly reported deaths, nine were in the Twin Cities metro. Seven of people who died lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities and one lived in a hotel or motel. The ages of those who died ranged from 60-94 years old.

A total of 5,443 people in Minnesota have now died from COVID-19.

Hospitalizations continue to trend downward from their peak in late November. There are currently 810 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, down from 878 at this time last week and 1,625 a month ago. Of those 810 patients, 156 are in the ICU.

Vaccinations against COVID-19 began last month in Minnesota. As of Monday, 78,402 people have received their first dose of the vaccine.

MDH officials will hold their first media briefing on the state's COVID-19 situation since before the new year at 2 p.m. Monday. You can listen to the briefing live at fox9.com/live