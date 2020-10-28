Minnesota reporting record number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations

Minnesota health officials reported 1,916 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 more deaths Wednesday as cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue to stay at record high levels for the state.

The 1,916 newly reported cases were on a volume of 17,976 completed tests, a positivity rate of 10.7%. Wednesday’s high positivity rate comes one day after Minnesota reported a daily positivity rate of 14.7%, the highest rate of positive tests the state has seen since early May.

Of the 19 deaths reported Wednesday, 16 were in long-term care or assisted living facilities. Two of the people who died were in their 70s, 13 were in their 80s and four were in their 90s. Five of the deaths were in the Twin Cities metro while the rest were in Greater Minnesota.

Minnesota has now seen a total of 139,444 cases of COVID-19 and 2,387 deaths from the disease to date. Of the 139,444 COVID-19 cases, approximately 89% have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.

Minnesota is now reporting a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, joining surrounding Midwest states like Wisconsin and North Dakota. There are currently 680 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, 166 of whom are in the ICU, according to the latest MDH data.

State health officials are expected to hold a 2 p.m. briefing on Minnesota’s COVID-19 situation. FOX 9 will stream the briefing live at fox9.com/live.