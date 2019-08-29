Minnesota Red Cross volunteers head to Florida ahead of Dorian

Hurricane Dorian is picking up steam as it makes its way over the Atlantic Ocean, prompting those along the Florida coast to stock up on food, water and emergency supplies.

"Honestly, it does get a little scary,” said Elizabeth Soto, a Florida resident. “There's a possibility that it could hit here, so it's best to be prepared."

While the storm caused flooding and power outages in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, the impact on Florida could be much worse. The National Hurricane Center is predicting it could make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane.

"So we're not sure what the extent of the damage will be, but we know with a Category 4, you have to prepare to the best that you can because it can be really bad,” said Jason Bengston of the Minnesota Red Cross.

The Red Cross Minnesota Chapter has already sent 11 volunteers to Orlando, Jacksonville and Tallahassee. Depending on the need, they are ready to send more.

“These responses aren’t just a few days after the hurricane lands, they last weeks,” said Bengston.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency as officials told residents to prepare to evacuate.