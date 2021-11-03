Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota reaches settlement with Water Gremlin after over 2 years

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Ramsey County
FOX 9

WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - After more than two years of court battles, Minnesota has reached a settlement with Water Gremlin, a manufacturing company that specializes in fishing sinkers and lead acid battery terminals.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry signed off on the deal last week, saying the company had taken the necessary safety actions.

State temporarily shuts down Water Gremlin after workers' children found with elevated blood lead levels

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry and the Minnesota Department of Health have temporarily shut down the lead production operations of Water Gremlin in White Bear Township after tests found elevated blood lead levels in the children of some Water Gremlin workers. 



The plant in White Bear Township had been shut down multiple times since 2019 when because lead dust was being brought home on workers’ clothes. In some cases, it caused elevated lead levels in some of their children.