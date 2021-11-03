Minnesota reaches settlement with Water Gremlin after over 2 years

After more than two years of court battles, Minnesota has reached a settlement with Water Gremlin, a manufacturing company that specializes in fishing sinkers and lead acid battery terminals.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry signed off on the deal last week, saying the company had taken the necessary safety actions.





The plant in White Bear Township had been shut down multiple times since 2019 when because lead dust was being brought home on workers’ clothes. In some cases, it caused elevated lead levels in some of their children.