Minnesota primary election results

Minnesota’s primary elections were held statewide Tuesday. Voters cast ballots, in person and by mail, for candidates for the state legislature, U.S. Congress and the U.S. Senate.

The Democratic primary for the 5th Congressional District, featuring Rep. Ilhan Omar defeating Anton Melton-Meaux in a race that recieved a lot of national attention. Omar won the DFL primary with 57.44 percent of the vote to Melton Meaux's 39.18 percent.

The most noteworthy primary for the GOP was in Minnesota's 7th Congressional Distrcit where Michelle Fischbach took down Dave Hughes by a wide margin. Fischback won the race with 58.88 percent of the vote and will face off against Collin Peterson in November.

Voting was a different this year as masks and social distancing were required as people lined up to cast their votes. Hundreds of thousands of others already cast their ballots by mail, avoiding crowds amid the pandemic. You can check the status of your mail-in ballot at mnvotes.org.

Here are results from across Minnesota:

U.S. House

U.S. Senate

Minnesota Senate

Minnesota House