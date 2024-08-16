Minnesota primaries: 12% of eligible voters actually cast a ballot

Around one in 10 people exercised their right to vote in the Minnesota primary elections held on Aug. 13.

What we know

On the ballot were partisan races, including Congress and the Minnesota Legislature, as well as some county, city and school board races.

According to Minnesota Secretary of State statistics, during the election, Minnesota saw the lowest voter turnout at 12% since 2016, when only 7.42% of eligible people voted.

In 2022, a larger turnout was seen, at 19.2%.

The election before that, in 2020 – also a presidential election year – 22.3% of eligible people cast a ballot.

You can find a look at what happened on primary day here, which will set the stage for the November general election.