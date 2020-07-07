Minnesota Orchestra announces plans for small, outdoor concerts in August

article

The Minnesota Orchestra says it plans to resume performances in the form of small, complimentary, outdoor events after cancelling full concerts scheduled for August and early September.

In an announcement Tuesday, the Minnesota Orchestra said it has cancelled all programs between Aug. 3 and Sept. 5, but will replace them with 24 small ensemble concerts outside the Orchestra Hall on Peavy Plaza during August.

The small ensemble shows will be free to concertgoers who currently hold tickets to the cancelled August and September shows. Those ticketholders will be contacted directly about obtaining small ensemble concert tickets. Other complimentary tickets are available to the public through an online lottery system at minnesotaorchestra.org.

This is the first step in the Orchestra’s gradual, phased approach to offering concerts again, and we are proceeding with great care to make it a safe and joyful experience,” said President and CEO Michelle Miller Burns.

The small ensemble performances will have a maximum of 250 people, including all musicians, staff and spectators. The performances will feature eight musicians, be 70 minutes in length and be physically spaced. All spectators will be required to wear masks.

The concerts will take place daily at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday from Aug. 4 to Aug. 30.

The following concerts have been cancelled: