Minnesota nurse pleads guilty to stealing opioid pain medications at hospice clinic

A registered nurse has pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of prescription pain pills while working at a hospice clinic in Crow Wing County.

Prosecutors say 33-year-old Cambie Elizabeth Broker worked as a case manager at a hospice clinic in Baxter, Minnesota, where she allegedly submitted fake prescriptions to an e-prescribing software to obtain the controlled medication.

Broker allegedly took at least 19,500 oxycodone pills, 230 hydromorphone pills, and 51 fentanyl patches between November 2020-22, according to court records. Prosecutors say the medication was for "illegal sale and personal use."

Broker was charged in August 2023 with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and pleaded guilty to the charge on Monday.

According to court records, Broker faces up to four years in prison and a fine of $250,000. Her sentencing will be scheduled for a later date.