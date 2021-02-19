Minnesota National Guard delivers 9,000 'misdirected' vaccine doses

article

Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses that arrived at the wrong spot were delivered by members of the Minnesota National Guard on Friday.

According to a tweet from Governor Tim Walz, the National Guard Medical Detachment responded to the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport to take the nearly 9,000 doses to their appropriate spots across the state.

Members of the Guard then drove the vaccines to Thief River Falls, Fergus Falls, North Mankato, and Rochester, where these doses were scheduled to be put into arms at state vaccination sites Saturday morning.

Winter weather in the southern states this week has led to delays for COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Minnesota and other states. Some counties were forced to postpone or delay planned clinics due to the disruptions.