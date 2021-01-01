Minnesota Millionaire Raffle announces winning $1 million tickets

Two lucky people are ringing in the New Year a lot wealthier, according to the Minnesota State Lottery.

The Lottery announced early New Year’s Day the two winning $1,000,000 tickets for the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle.

The Two tickets were purchased at Leroy’s Great Bear Tire & Auto, 9000 Lyndale Ave. S. (winning number: 055888), Bloomington and SFP Liquors LLC, 24086 State Highway 15, St. Cloud (winning number: 271194)

The Lottery announced five winning $100,000 were also sold.