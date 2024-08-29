MN Office of Cannabis Management vetting final applicants for license lottery

The Brief The Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management closed the first round of social equity application verification and license preapproval. There are 1,817 applicants hoping to enter a lottery for 282 available licenses. The lottery date has not been set. Applications will now be reviewed and vetted before entering a lottery. Lottery winners will then get license preapproval in order to finalize their business plans ahead of Minnesota's legal cannabis industry launch.



Minnesota's Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) said it is vetting the final applicants for a cannabis business social equity lottery after thousands applied.

What we know

A total of 2,307 applicants were verified for social equity verification out of the 3,144 applications. Of those verified, 1,817 then applied for license preapproval.

The OCM is now vetting the applicants, and qualified applicants will go into a lottery for 282 available licenses.

The OCM said the window for license preapproval was open from July 24 to Aug. 12.

Applicants will also have to complete a background check ahead of license approval.

What comes next

State officials say the lottery will be scheduled after all the applications are vetted. Applicants can check the Office of Cannabis Management website for updates.

The OCM also released its first draft of proposed rules for the state's cannabis industry, which the office said is a work in progress based on feedback from surveys, meetings, and conversations with the public. That draft can be viewed below:

People can submit feedback on the first draft of proposed rules until Friday, Aug. 30.

Those interested can also attend the Minnesota Legal Cannabis Industry Forum that is scheduled for 9-10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.

Early cultivation is set to begin this fall ahead of the retail sales expected to begin sometime in 2025.