Minnesota man's remains found in West Virginia, 2 arrested

Two people are facing charges after a Minnesota man's remains have been found in West Virginia.

According to police, the remains of John Thomas McGuire were found in the Skygusty area.

According to the Associated Press, 31-year-old Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure of Chisago City, Minnesota, and 32-year-old Anna Marie Choudhry have both been charged with concealment of a deceased human body.

A third man was also arrested on an unrelated charge.

Investigators believe McGuire died in February but his body wasn't located until September 24.