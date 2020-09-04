Minnesota man injured after getting arm stuck in auger in farming accident

A man suffered "extensive" injuries after his arm got stuck in an auger in a farming accident, according to Morrison County Sheriff's Office.

Thursday around 10:31 a.m., authorities responded to 60th Avenue in Elmdale Township, which is a mile southeast of Upsala.

Deputies learned a 41-year-old was unloading silage out of a trailer, but at one point the auger got clogged. The man tried to clear the blockage, when his arm got caught. Responders airlifted him to Hennepin County Medical Center.