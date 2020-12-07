Minnesota lowers some quarantine recommendations to 10 or 7 days

Minnesotans who are exposed to COVID-19 can shorten their quarantine period from 14 days to 10 or 7 days in some cases, the state health department announced Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Health released new guidelines to match the CDC’s that allow for 10-day quarantines in some cases. 10-day quarantines are now recommended if the person has not tested positive, has no symptoms and will continue to track symptoms, wear a mask and socially distance.

10-day quarantine if:

You have not tested positive for COVID-19, you don’t have symptoms, and you will continue to watch out for possible symptoms through day 14.

You will continue to mask, maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others, and follow other prevention guidance.

You will isolate and get tested as soon as possible if you develop any symptoms of COVID-19.

7-day quarantine if:

You meet all of the conditions of the 10-day quarantine.

You test negative for COVID-19 using a PCR test at least five days after the start of the quarantine period.

You continue to self-monitor for symptoms, mask and socially distance.

During the pandemic, the recommended quarantine period has been 14 days from both state and federal officials. Evidence shows that a person can develop a COVID-19 infection as many as 14 days after being exposed.

“Evidence indicates the risk of a person becoming infected and passing along that infection is highest in the early days of the quarantine, and much lower in the last few days of the 14-day period,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “CDC determined there is a public health benefit to offering shorter quarantine options that boost compliance and do not significantly increase risk. After reviewing the available information, we agreed with that conclusion and adopted their new guidance.”

Some Minnesotans with COVID-19 exposures are still asked to quarantine for the full 14 days if their exposure comes from their household, if they live in a congregate living situation or if they work in health care, corrections or shelter settings.

14-day quarantine if: