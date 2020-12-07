Minnesota lowers some quarantine recommendations to 10 or 7 days
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesotans who are exposed to COVID-19 can shorten their quarantine period from 14 days to 10 or 7 days in some cases, the state health department announced Monday.
The Minnesota Department of Health released new guidelines to match the CDC’s that allow for 10-day quarantines in some cases. 10-day quarantines are now recommended if the person has not tested positive, has no symptoms and will continue to track symptoms, wear a mask and socially distance.
10-day quarantine if:
- You have not tested positive for COVID-19, you don’t have symptoms, and you will continue to watch out for possible symptoms through day 14.
- You will continue to mask, maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others, and follow other prevention guidance.
- You will isolate and get tested as soon as possible if you develop any symptoms of COVID-19.
7-day quarantine if:
- You meet all of the conditions of the 10-day quarantine.
- You test negative for COVID-19 using a PCR test at least five days after the start of the quarantine period.
- You continue to self-monitor for symptoms, mask and socially distance.
During the pandemic, the recommended quarantine period has been 14 days from both state and federal officials. Evidence shows that a person can develop a COVID-19 infection as many as 14 days after being exposed.
“Evidence indicates the risk of a person becoming infected and passing along that infection is highest in the early days of the quarantine, and much lower in the last few days of the 14-day period,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “CDC determined there is a public health benefit to offering shorter quarantine options that boost compliance and do not significantly increase risk. After reviewing the available information, we agreed with that conclusion and adopted their new guidance.”
Some Minnesotans with COVID-19 exposures are still asked to quarantine for the full 14 days if their exposure comes from their household, if they live in a congregate living situation or if they work in health care, corrections or shelter settings.
14-day quarantine if:
- You have a household exposure. This is because it is difficult for household members to quarantine separately and household exposures have a particularly high risk of transmission.
- You are in a congregate living situation, including a long-term care facility, correctional facility, homeless shelter or other setting. In these settings, it can be very difficult for people to quarantine individually and there is higher risk of exposing multiple people, including those at high-risk of severe disease.
- You work in health care settings, correctional facilities or shelters. The updated state guidance has specific language for health care workers. Because health care workers provide care for the most vulnerable and those most at risk for severe complications from COVID-19, they should be excluded for 14 days from working in health care setting. If a facility is experiencing a staffing shortage, the facility may ask the health care worker to return prior to the end of their 14-day quarantine. In such a situation, health care workers returning to work should be proactively tested and monitored as outlined in the MDH COVID-19 Recommendations for Health Care Workers (PDF).