Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 AM CDT, Roseau County
13
River Flood Warning
until MON 9:24 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 3:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
from TUE 1:09 PM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:15 PM CDT, Becker County, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Polk County, Red Lake County

Minnesota Lottery: Winners claim the state's Mega Millions jackpot

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 1:40PM
Minnesota
FOX 9

Minnesota Lottery: Winners claim Minnesota's Mega Millions jackpot

Two weeks after the ticket was sold at a Holiday station store in the city of Ramsey, the winners of Minnesota's first Mega Millions jackpot have claimed their prize. Although the winners have remained to be anonymous, they have allowed the Minnesota Lottery to share parts of their story.

(FOX 9) - Two weeks after the ticket was sold at a Holiday station store in the city of Ramsey, the winners of Minnesota's first Mega Millions jackpot have claimed their prize.

A married couple, who have chosen to stay anonymous, wins the jackpot worth $110 million in total value. They have selected the cash option worth around $66.9 million before required tax withholdings. 

"The couple’s lottery story began more than 30 years ago," the Minnesota Lottery wrote. "On April 17, 1990, the day the first Minnesota Lottery scratch tickets were sold, the future lottery millionaires shared a pizza and played scratch tickets on their first date."

The lottery winner has been a regular player and recognized the winning numbers as hers the same night of the drawing, then told her husband.

"To help navigate their new life as lottery winners, they took time to assemble a team that includes a lawyer, financial advisor and an accountant before they claimed the prize," Minnesota Lottery wrote. "They said that their immediate plans are 'typical.' They would like to purchase a house and a car, and travel."

The Minnesota Lottery also gave a $50,000 bonus to the Holiday store for selling the winning ticket.

The biggest jackpot in MN history remains a nearly $230M Powerball won in 2011.

This was the fifth-largest jackpot ever won in Minnesota. The top four are all Powerball jackpots. Minnesota added the nationwide Mega Millions lottery game in 2010.