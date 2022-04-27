Minnesota Lottery: Winners claim the state's Mega Millions jackpot

Two weeks after the ticket was sold at a Holiday station store in the city of Ramsey, the winners of Minnesota's first Mega Millions jackpot have claimed their prize.

A married couple, who have chosen to stay anonymous, wins the jackpot worth $110 million in total value. They have selected the cash option worth around $66.9 million before required tax withholdings.

"The couple’s lottery story began more than 30 years ago," the Minnesota Lottery wrote. "On April 17, 1990, the day the first Minnesota Lottery scratch tickets were sold, the future lottery millionaires shared a pizza and played scratch tickets on their first date."

The lottery winner has been a regular player and recognized the winning numbers as hers the same night of the drawing, then told her husband.

"To help navigate their new life as lottery winners, they took time to assemble a team that includes a lawyer, financial advisor and an accountant before they claimed the prize," Minnesota Lottery wrote. "They said that their immediate plans are 'typical.' They would like to purchase a house and a car, and travel."

The Minnesota Lottery also gave a $50,000 bonus to the Holiday store for selling the winning ticket.

The biggest jackpot in MN history remains a nearly $230M Powerball won in 2011.

This was the fifth-largest jackpot ever won in Minnesota. The top four are all Powerball jackpots. Minnesota added the nationwide Mega Millions lottery game in 2010.