Minnesota's first-ever Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Ramsey

Some lucky person is $106 million richer after a fortunate stop at a Ramsey, Minnesota, store.

The winning ticket hit on all six numbers: 2, 8, 14, 20, and 31, plus the gold Mega Ball 17, for the April 12 drawing.

This is the first time a Mega Millions jackpot has been won in Minnesota since the state joined the game in 2010.

Minnesota's newest millionaire hasn't yet been named, but it is likely they celebrated hard than the Timberwolves Tuesday night.