Nathan O’Neal is an award-winning investigative reporter at FOX 9. He joined the FOX 9 Investigators in September 2021 to focus on in-depth and accountability journalism.

Prior to moving to the Twin Cities, Nathan worked in Albuquerque, New Mexico at KOB-TV. He was named a 2020 National Health Journalism Fellow with the University of Southern California’s Center for Health Journalism. During his time in New Mexico, Nathan produced a news documentary highlighting the disparities on the Navajo Nation at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. His reporting was recognized with a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. His investigations also exposed widespread failures within New Mexico’s police oversight agency which led to ongoing efforts to overhaul how it handles police misconduct investigations.

Nathan also reported in Las Vegas, Nevada at KSNV. He was among the first reporters on the ground during the Las Vegas mass shooting – and his reporting was recognized with both a Regional Murrow award and Emmy award. Later that year he would also cover the Vegas Golden Knights’ historic run to the Stanley Cup Final and lead coverage of the state’s launch of recreational marijuana.

Nathan got his professional start at KVOA in Tucson, Ariz., shortly after graduating college. He graduated in 2012 with a combined Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Master of Mass Communication degree from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. A documentary he produced about immigration and borderland issues in the Dominican Republic was honored with a Robert F. Kennedy Award in Journalism. He also spent time in Washington, D.C. interning with ABC’s "This Week with Christiane Amanpour." He is an alumnus of the Institute on Political Journalism.

Nathan grew up in the small mining community of Globe, Arizona. He’s a ‘pretty decent’ cook, can make homemade tortillas and can be found exploring the outdoors with his very needy beagle Vosot.