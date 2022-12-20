3M vows to stop use of PFAS in manufacturing by 2026

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
18
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Goodhue County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, South Aitkin County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Wind Chill Warning
until WED 3:00 AM CST, Clay County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Pine County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Stevens County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Martin County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Washington County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 3:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Douglas County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Todd County, Washington County, Wright County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County

3M vows to stop use of PFAS in manufacturing by 2026

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
3M
FOX 9

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - 3M says it will stop the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in its manufacturing by the end of 2025, manmade chemicals that have been linked to serious health problems in recent years.

3M will also work to discontinue the use of PFAS in its portfolio of products over the same time period.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 3M officials said the decision was made as a result of "careful consideration and a thorough evaluation of the evolving external landscape, including multiple factors such as accelerating regulatory trends focused on reducing or eliminating the presence of PFAS in the environment and changing stakeholder expectations."

In recent years, PFAS have been the subject of increased concerns about their health effects, particularly surrounding the chemicals entering the drinking supply.

In 2018, Minnesota settled a lawsuit with 3M over PFAS with 3M agreeing to pay $850 million. A large sum of that money, $700 million, would be issued on improving drinking water in the metro. Just this fall, the state bought "cutting edge" technology to remove PFAS from water. Last summer, the state also launched a dashboard to track PFAS in water.

PFAS are known as "forever chemicals" because they don't break down over time. The chemicals were used for decades to make many products resistant to heat, oil, grease, and water. High levels of PFAS exposure have been linked to health problems ranging from higher cholesterol, changes to liver function, reduced immune response, thyroid disease, and increased risk of some cancers.