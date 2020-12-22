Minnesota lawyer starts firm to help minority-owned small businesses

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 10:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County
15
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Mille Lacs County, Nicollet County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Wright County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Grant County, West Otter Tail County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST, Clay County, Kittson County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 8:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Douglas County, Lac Qui Parle County, Pope County, Stevens County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 10:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Benton County, Kandiyohi County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Todd County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 2:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Central St. Louis County, North Itasca County, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Koochiching County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Hubbard County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, Northern Aitkin County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Pine County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 1:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Washington County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

Minnesota lawyer starts firm to help minority-owned small businesses

Anisha Murphy, of Just Law, sat down with FOX 9 to answer some questions for businesses that are reeling from shutdowns and civil unrest. In the interview, Murphy talks about why she started Just Law and what solutions Twin Cities businesses can find

(FOX 9) - A Minnesota attorney was inspired to bridge the knowledge divide between minority small businesses and lawyers, so she started her own law firm called Just Law.

It breaks down complex legal jargon and provides affordable legal tools to all small businesses and nonprofits.

Anisha Murphy, of Just Law, sat down with FOX 9 to answer some questions for businesses that are reeling from shutdowns and civil unrest. In the interview, Murphy talks about why she started Just Law and what solutions Twin Cities businesses can find.

Murphy says research shows minority-owned businesses aren’t on level ground with their counterparts because of access to capital and typically, they don’t have financial security in hard times like a pandemic.

She also said supporting black-owned businesses is an investment into the entire community.

You can reach out to Murphy by going to Justlawllc.com.