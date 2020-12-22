Minnesota lawyer starts firm to help minority-owned small businesses

article

A Minnesota attorney was inspired to bridge the knowledge divide between minority small businesses and lawyers, so she started her own law firm called Just Law.

It breaks down complex legal jargon and provides affordable legal tools to all small businesses and nonprofits.

Anisha Murphy, of Just Law, sat down with FOX 9 to answer some questions for businesses that are reeling from shutdowns and civil unrest. In the interview, Murphy talks about why she started Just Law and what solutions Twin Cities businesses can find.

Murphy says research shows minority-owned businesses aren’t on level ground with their counterparts because of access to capital and typically, they don’t have financial security in hard times like a pandemic.

She also said supporting black-owned businesses is an investment into the entire community.

You can reach out to Murphy by going to Justlawllc.com.