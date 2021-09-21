Minnesota lawmakers look to address starter home shortage

A bipartisan group of Minnesota lawmakers said Tuesday that the state's shortage of affordable homes and apartments was a major concern, but one proposal to address it faces an uphill climb.

In August, the median home sales price was up 22 percent in Minnesota over August 2019. Over the same two-year period, the average hourly wage in the state's private sector grew 8 percent.

Since the Great Recession, Minnesota has added fewer housing units than necessary to keep up with population growth. The state is now 40,000 units short, the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency estimates.

A proposal from state Rep. Steve Elkins, DFL-Bloomington, would force developers and cities to agree on relaxed regulations -- such as decorative siding, multicar garages, and park space -- that make building starter homes in the Metro cost-prohibitive. But a representative from the League of Minnesota Cities told lawmakers Tuesday that the proposal amounts to "one size fits all."