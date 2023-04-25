Minnesota lawmakers debate public safety bill

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 9 Staff
Tuesday was another late night for legislators at the Minnesota House, as lawmakers debated a public safety bill on the floor.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Tuesday was another late night for legislators at the Minnesota House, as lawmakers debated a public safety bill on the floor.

The bill includes a "red flag law" that would allow the temporary confiscation of guns from people believed to be an immediate threat to themselves or others, expanded background checks for firearms transfers, and a provision to severely limit "no-knock" warrants.

Speaking on the floor on no-knock warrants, a Republican representative from Pope County, where Deputy Josh Owen was just laid to rest, and a Democrat who used to be a police officer.

"To have any talk to lessen the protections of officers at a time like this doesn't sit well with me as we try to cope with a tragedy that happened last week," said Rep. Paul Anderson (R-Starbuck).

"I'm standing up and saying yes, I was a police officer," argued Rep. Brion Curran (D-Vadnais Heights). "Every single day you don't know if you're coming back with your family. That's a real fear. What we are trying to do is limit that from happening."

Republicans ultimately failed to get rid of the language to limit no-knock warrants. But it's not clear yet if these new measures can get through the Senate and make it to the governor's desk.