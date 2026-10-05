Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Judge delays Vance Boelter's state trial until next year

The Brief A judge has delayed Vance Boelter's state trial in the Minnesota lawmaker shootings case until May 10, 2027. Boelter has pleaded not guilty to state charges in the June 2025 attacks that killed Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband and wounded Sen. John Hoffman and members of his family. A temporary gag order preventing Boelter and any witnesses from commenting publicly on the case is set to expire on Monday.



A judge has delayed Vance Boelter’s state trial in the Minnesota lawmaker shootings until next year.

Boelter trial delayed until May 2027

What we know:

Boelter’s trial was scheduled to begin Nov. 2. But last week, Boelter's attorneys asked for a delay, saying they now need more time to review evidence.

In court Monday, Boelter agreed to waive his rights to a speedy trial.

What's next:

The trial is now scheduled to start on May 10, 2027. The new trial date considers the legislative session and the fact that lawmakers will be subpoenaed.

The judge also issued a temporary gag order, preventing Boelter and any witnesses from commenting publicly on the case. It is set to expire Monday, as the judge takes a more permanent gag order under advisement.

READ MORE: ‘We have waited long enough’: Hoffman family blasts trial delay request

The backstory:

Boelter pleaded guilty in federal court and has already been sentenced to life in prison for the June 2025 attacks that killed Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband and wounded Sen. John Hoffman and members of his family.

He pleaded not guilty to charges in state court, which are being processed in a separate case.