The Brief The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals has granted the U.S. government's request to pause a lower court's order requiring the immediate return of Kenis Lopez Gonzalez from the Central African Republic (CAR). Lopez Gonzalez was deported to the CAR earlier this year despite holding legal protections to remain in the U.S. to avoid torture in his home country of Nicaragua. In a new statement, his attorney revealed that Lopez Gonzalez has now been diagnosed with malaria and criticized the government for leaving a sick man stranded in a dangerous country while the legal battle continues.



A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked a mandate requiring the U.S. government to immediately bring a deported Minnesota immigrant back to the United States.

Stuck in Africa

Big picture view:

The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals has granted the government's request to temporarily pause the case. This blocks a lower court judge's order that required the U.S. to immediately pay for and arrange Kenis Lopez Gonzalez's return from the Central African Republic (CAR)."

Lopez Gonzalez, a Nicaraguan immigrant who operated a construction business in Minnesota, had previously been granted protection from being deported to Nicaragua due to the risk of torture. His attorneys contend that he was arrested by ICE in January and eventually flown to the CAR without a hearing. The lower court recently found that the government likely violated his due process and ordered his immediate return.

However, with the Eighth Circuit's stay now in place, Lopez Gonzalez will remain stranded in the CAR—a country under a Level 4 "Do not travel" advisory by the U.S. State Department—while the government's appeal plays out in court. A process that some legal experts say could take months.

Feds believe district judge went too far

Dig deeper:

In their court filings leading up to Thursday's appellate decision, federal attorneys pushed back against the lower court's mandate, arguing that the judge overstepped his authority.

The government claimed that forcing the U.S. to seek the return of a deported noncitizen from a foreign government "impermissibly interjects the court into the United States' diplomatic discussions with a foreign sovereign nation," which irreparably harms U.S. foreign policy. They further argued that Lopez Gonzalez's risk of injury is overstated because the U.S. had received "diplomatic assurances" from the CAR that deportees would not be tortured or persecuted.

Malaria diagnosis

What they're saying:

Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, an attorney representing Lopez Gonzalez, expressed confidence that they will ultimately win the appeal, but issued a bleak update on his client's health.

"The Eighth Circuit’s order only holds things in place during the appeal, and we’re confident the law is on Mr. Lopez Gonzalez’s side," Sandoval-Moshenberg said in a statement to FOX 9. "The government granted him protection from torture in Nicaragua, then ICE arrested him without telling him why, shot him with rubber bullets, and flew him to Central Africa without a hearing; a judge ordering him brought back is hardly interference."

"He has now been diagnosed with malaria, and every day this order stays in place, the government is choosing to leave a sick man in a country it warns its own citizens not to visit," Sandoval-Moshenberg added.