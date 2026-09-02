MN lawmaker shootings: Vance Boelter due back in court on Wednesday

The Brief Vance Boelter is scheduled to return to court Wednesday for a motions hearing in his state case. Boelter’s defense is asking the court to reject the state case on double jeopardy grounds. One defense motion argues Boelter’s actions were justified because he was making what attorneys describe as a lawful arrest.



The man convicted of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses will return to court Wednesday for a hearing in his state case.

Boelter has already been sentenced on federal charges and is serving two life sentences.

Boelter’s defense strategy

The backstory:

Boelter is already serving two life sentences following his federal trial.

Last week, his attorneys filed a series of motions that provide more insight into their defense strategy in the state case.

What we know:

Boelter’s attorneys argue the state case amounts to "double jeopardy" because he was already convicted on federal charges.

Another motion claims Boelter’s actions were somehow "justified" because he was making a lawful arrest. His attorneys argue the shootings were a reasonable use of force.

Boelter is quoted in the motion as saying he was "in the process of exposing fraud and other crimes."

Defense seeks change of venue

Local perspective:

Boelter’s defense is seeking to move the trial out of Hennepin County.

In its request for a change of venue, the defense argues extensive media coverage in the Twin Cities has tainted the jury pool.

Boelter, who is being held in the Hennepin County Jail, is also seeking to be released back into federal custody while his state case proceeds.

Prosecutors challenge Boelter’s claims

The other side:

Hennepin County prosecutors are challenging Boelter’s defense strategy.

In a motion filed Tuesday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office argues there are no facts or evidence supporting defenses based on "authorized use of force" or "justifiable taking of a life."

What's next:

Boelter is scheduled to appear in court for a motions hearing at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The judge could consider the legal arguments presented by his defense.