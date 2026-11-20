The Brief Owl Coffee at Franklin Academy in Golden Valley serves $2 coffee plus pastries on Fridays while students on the autism spectrum run the shop. Teens handle the beans, marketing, menu changes, and the register as part of real-world job training and math learning. The shop made a profit in its first year, reinvested the money, and could expand beyond the academy.



A student-run coffee kiosk at Franklin Academy is giving teens on the autism spectrum hands-on business experience and basic math lessons simultaneously.

How Owl Coffee serves the school

Friday starts with deliveries to teachers. Coffee and pastries are staples at the Owl Coffee kiosk and through an in-house version of DoorDash.

At Franklin Academy, a school for neurodivergent students, teenagers run every part of the business. They source beans from nearby Triple D Espresso, handle marketing, change the menu based on what the culinary class is making or how cold it is outside, and run the cash register.

And the coffee gets rave reviews!

"That's great that the coffee's good. We make good coffee, don't we, guys?" said Alex Grilz, a ninth grader at Franklin Academy.

Why you should care:

"The coffee cart tries to help them with their like transactions but also with interactions, so that social aspect, I think, is huge for our students," said Arnie Hamel, a Franklin Center teacher.

"A great math strategy of like counting money and finances, which is honestly a really good strategy," Grilz said.

What students learn behind the counter

He’s worked at Owl Coffee — serving staff and high school students — since starting ninth grade a few months ago. He said he already knew coffee shops because his aunt owns some Caribou locations.

"It's not basically like an actual Caribou stand. This is basically kind of like a set-up for children to have jobs in the future when they grow up," said the ninth grader.

By the numbers:

Teachers say the business made a profit in its first year. They used the proceeds to pay back a loan from the school that they had used to launch the business, and reinvested the rest of the money in beans, baking materials, and Owl Coffee-branded T-shirts they’ve started to sell.

What's next:

Because the shop stays busy almost every Friday, serving people outside the academy is on the table as long as the students keep learning and loving the work.