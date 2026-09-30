Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Judge issues temporary gag order on all parties, including victims

The Brief A judge has ordered all parties in the Minnesota lawmaker shootings case to stop making public statements. The order includes convicted murderer Vance Boelter, as well as attorneys, witnesses and court employees. The order took effect after a Sept. 30 hearing, and a full hearing on the matter is set for Oct. 5.



A Hennepin County judge placed a gag order on everyone involved in the Minnesota lawmaker shootings case against Vance Boelter, barring victims, court employees, and Boelter himself from speaking publicly on it.

Boelter pleaded guilty and was sentenced in federal court, but pleaded not guilty to charges in state court, which are being processed in a separate case.

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The order and what it covers

What we know:

The order, issued following a Sept. 30 hearing, applies to Boelter, all attorneys, witnesses, potential witnesses and court employees. According to the order, none of those individuals may share — directly, indirectly or through a third party — any information, opinions, strategies, plans or potential evidence tied to the case.

That restriction also extends to anything that was previously written, recorded or otherwise documented by anyone subject to the order, according to the court filing. The order also covers attorneys' employees, agents and independent contractors working on their behalf.

Boelter Substack posts

Dig deeper:

Despite being in jail and already being sentenced to life in prison for murder, Boelter has been in communication with someone who posts his sentiments to a Substack account.

A memo from his defense team responding to the gag order states that "There is no record that Mr. Boelter's Substack posts pose a danger."

Dig deeper:

Boelter's legal team filed a motion on Sept. 28 seeking an order governing out-of-court statements by witnesses. The state filed its response the same day. The following day, Sept. 29, Boelter's team filed a separate response to the state's request to limit speech by the defendant.

At the Sept. 30 hearing, the state asked the court to issue a temporary order blocking public statements while the matter could be fully argued.

What's next:

A new hearing was put on the calendar for Monday, Oct. 5 at 8:30 a.m. where the parties will argue over a trial delay and dueling gag orders.

What we don't know:

The logic of Boelter's arguments is not yet clear, and it is unknown if he plans to take the stand if the state case goes to trial.