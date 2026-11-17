The holiday market season is here in Minnesota, and this weekend mixes festive shopping with European-inspired treats, live music, and even a community cleanup with coffee and beer. If you want gifts, Glühwein, or a way to give back, there’s plenty happening around the Twin Cities and beyond.

European Christmas Market

Nov. 20, 3–9 p.m.; Nov. 21, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.; Nov. 22, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

240 East Kellogg Boulevard, St. Paul

Free admission; carousel rides, train rides, photos with Santa, and children’s crafts are also free.

The 13th annual European Christmas Market brings German, Austrian, and Swiss-inspired holiday charm to downtown St. Paul. Expect twinkling lights, artisan booths, Glühwein in collectible mugs, holiday carolers, and a heated Kid Zone tent with free crafts.

Minneapolis Christkindl Market

Nov. 20–22

350 North 5th Street, Minneapolis

This authentic German-style Christmas market promises twinkling lights, alpine-style wooden huts, and plenty of European treats. You’ll also find live music, dance performances, family fun, visits from Santa on Sunday, and handcrafted goods from local vendors.

Buckthorn and Brews

Nov. 21, 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

14625 Excelsior Blvd., Minnetonka

Register through the City of Minnetonka volunteer link.

This community service event teams up with Base Camp Coffee, Unmapped Brewing, and the City of Minnetonka to clear invasive buckthorn from nearby Kinsel Park and support local wildlife habitat. Volunteers get coffee and bagels to start, kids’ activities for ages 5 and up during the cleanup, and a complimentary beer or coffee afterward, plus a raffle at 1 p.m.

Prior Lake Holiday Market

Nov. 21, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

16210 Eagle Creek Avenue Southeast, Prior Lake

The Prior Lake Holiday Market brings many vendors under one roof for a day of seasonal shopping. It’s a good stop if you’re after one-of-a-kind gifts, handcrafted goods, and a little extra holiday spirit.

2026 Nicollet Island Fall Market

Nov. 22, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Nicollet Island Pavilion, Minneapolis

Free admission

The third annual Nicollet Island Fall Market features 50 local makers, artists, and small businesses inside the Nicollet Island Pavilion. Shoppers can browse handmade goods, art, ceramics, jewelry, home goods, treats, and gifts while enjoying live music and getting a head start on holiday shopping.