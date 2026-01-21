MN law enforcement arrests over 2,100 impaired drivers during holidays

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Murray County, Lyon County, Cottonwood County, Pipestone County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Nobles County, Rock County
14
Blizzard Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CST, Brown County, Faribault County, Redwood County, Freeborn County, Martin County, Blue Earth County, Watonwan County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Washburn County, Burnett County, Douglas County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, West Marshall County, Lake Of The Woods County, East Polk County, Mahnomen County, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, Red Lake County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, West Polk County, South Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, Roseau County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Winona County, Mower County, Fillmore County, Dodge County, Steele County, Goodhue County, Watonwan County, Blue Earth County, Chisago County, Yellow Medicine County, Anoka County, Swift County, Ramsey County, Wright County, Faribault County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, McLeod County, Isanti County, Dakota County, Sibley County, Sherburne County, Lac Qui Parle County, Waseca County, Freeborn County, Brown County, Le Sueur County, Hennepin County, Martin County, Washington County, Rice County, Kandiyohi County, Redwood County, Scott County, Renville County, Buffalo County, Pierce County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Eau Claire County, Polk County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 5:00 PM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Stevens County, Todd County, Pope County, Stearns County, Douglas County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Benton County, Kanabec County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Koochiching County
Extreme Cold Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Houston County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, West Becker County, Wilkin County, Hubbard County, Wadena County, East Otter Tail County, East Becker County, Grant County, West Otter Tail County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, North Itasca County, South Itasca County, Crow Wing County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, Southern Lake/North Shore, North Cass County, Central St. Louis County
Extreme Cold Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Winona County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Mower County, Dodge County, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, North Itasca County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Le Sueur County, Morrison County, Steele County, Nicollet County, Stevens County, Freeborn County, Renville County, Rice County, Faribault County, Anoka County, Martin County, Dakota County, Sibley County, Goodhue County, Sherburne County, McLeod County, Wright County, Swift County, Stearns County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Washington County, Hennepin County, Chisago County, Blue Earth County, Redwood County, Mille Lacs County, Todd County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Kanabec County, Pope County, Kandiyohi County, Isanti County, Yellow Medicine County, Benton County, Brown County, Douglas County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Buffalo County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County, Eau Claire County, Dunn County, Chippewa County, Pierce County, Barron County, Pepin County, Polk County
Extreme Cold Watch
from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 2:00 PM CST, Rock County, Lincoln County, Murray County, Jackson County, Pipestone County, Lyon County, Nobles County, Cottonwood County
Extreme Cold Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Norman County, North Clearwater County, West Otter Tail County, Wadena County, Clay County, Hubbard County, East Becker County, North Beltrami County, West Marshall County, Roseau County, West Polk County, West Becker County, Mahnomen County, Grant County, Wilkin County, Pennington County, East Polk County, Red Lake County, Lake Of The Woods County, Kittson County, East Otter Tail County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, East Marshall County
Extreme Cold Watch
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 3:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

MN law enforcement arrests over 2,100 impaired drivers during holidays

By
Updated  January 21, 2026 11:40am CST
Road incidents
FOX 9
Tougher MN DWI law takes effect Friday

Tougher MN DWI law takes effect Friday

A stricter DWI law is taking effect Friday in Minnesota. FOX 9's Soyoung Kim has the story.

The Brief

    • More than 2,100 impaired drivers were arrested in Minnesota during a holiday campaign.
    • The campaign ran from Nov. 26 through Dec. 31, involving 296 agencies across the state.
    • Of those arrested, a driver in Eagan registerered a blood alcohol content (BAC) level of .357.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A statewide campaign led to the arrest of over 2,100 impaired drivers during the holidays.

DWI arrests highlight dangerous driving 

What we know:

Law enforcement officers from 296 Minnesota agencies made 2,170 DWI arrests during the campaign. 

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety coordinated these efforts with federal funds.

Mike Hanson, director of the Office of Traffic Safety, said, "Every arrest represents a crash that didn’t happen, or a dangerous driver stopped before someone was hurt." 

Some arrests involved alarming situations, such as a driver with a BAC of 0.357 in Eagan, and a St. Paul driver found on an airport runway with a BAC of 0.12.

Authorities say a Columbia Heights officer was kicked in the chest during a stop of an impaired driver.

Spring Lake Park police also arrested an impaired driver with a blood alcohol content of .14 after the adult was driving their kids home from a choir concert.

South St. Paul police also stopped a drunk driver twice in a one-week period.

Metro and greater Minnesota BAC levels 

By the numbers:

Here is a look at some of the highest blood alcohol contents in the Twin Cities and outstate Minnesota:

Metro area highest BAC 

  • Minnetonka Police Department: 0.38
  • Eagan Police Department: 0.357
  • New Brighton Police Department: 0.33
  • St. Paul Police Department: 0.33
  • Savage Police Department: 0.32

Greater Minnesota highest BAC

  • Norman County Sheriff’s Office: 0.41
  • Winsted-Lester Prairie Police Department: 0.40
  • Wright County Sheriff’s Office: 0.38
  • Bagley Police Department: 0.36
  • Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office: 0.35

DWI arrests by agency

Dig deeper:

Here are the highest number of DWI arrests by agency in the Twin Cities, and outstate Minnesota:

Twin cities metro area arrests

  • Minnesota State Patrol - west metro: 207
  • Minnesota State Patrol - east metro: 111
  • Minneapolis Police Department: 62
  • St. Paul Police Department: 44
  • Woodbury Police Department: 37

Greater Minnesota area arrests

  • Rochester Police Department: 74
  • Minnesota State Patrol - Rochester district: 45
  • Bemidji Police Department: 41
  • Wright County Sheriff's Office: 41
  • Minnesota State Patrol - Virginia district: 34

The Source: Information from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety.

Road incidentsCrime and Public Safety