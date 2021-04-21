Minnesota launches COVID-19 vaccination bus clinics

article

Minnesota is launching a fleet of buses to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics that will reach underserved communities statewide in order to create more equitable access to the vaccine.

"The mobile vaccination units are another example of the targeted strategies we’re using to better serve communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, including Black, Latinx, Asian Pacific Islander, and Native communities," said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan in a statement.

The state determines the locations for the mobile clinics based on demographic, vaccination and testing data. Among the targeted groups include people of color, urban Native Americans, those experiencing homelessness, and employers of seasonal and migrant workers. Community groups can also submit a form to request a mobile clinic.

In order to create the mobile units, crews modified six Metro Transit buses by removing seating and installing the proper equipment. Two of the buses will start offering vaccination clinics this week. All six buses are expected to be in use by the summer.

More than 700 volunteers from Blue Cross and Blue Shield will staff the mobile clinics. According to MDH, all participating volunteers will be fully vaccinated.

Each bus has supplies to vaccinate up to 150 people per day. The mobile units will operate from Monday to Thursday.