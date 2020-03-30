Minnesota inmate, prison employee test positive for COVID-19

article

The Minnesota Department of Corrections confirmed two cases of COVID-19 within its prison system.

Over the weekend, a staff member from MCF-Red Wing and an inmate at MCF-Moose Lake each tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“We have been working directly with epidemiology staff from the Department of Health for several weeks to plan for the known likelihood of staff and inmate cases of COVID-19,” DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell said in a statement. “We are taking all reasonable steps to minimize the spread with the state’s correctional facilities, and we are implementing methods to protect those most at risk medically."

Earlier this month, the DOC suspended in-person visits to the prisons and intensified its screening process of new intakes.

As of Monday, there were 576 confirmed coronavirus cases in Minnesota.



