Minnesota hunter Terry Brisk's murder unsolved after 10 years, reward increased to $50K

The Brief Terry Bisk was found fatally shot with his own rifle while hunting on his parent's property in rural central Minnesota on Nov. 7, 2016. Ten years later, the case remains unsolved and the sheriff's office is once again asking for the public's help. There is now a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.



Saturday marks 10 years since Terry Brisk was found fatally shot while deer hunting on his family's property in rural central Minnesota, and the sheriff's office is still asking the public for help in solving his murder.

Unsolved murder case

Terry Brisk

The backstory:

Terrance "Terry" Brisk was found fatally shot with his own rifle on his family’s property near Little Falls, Minnesota, on Nov. 7, 2016. Despite the work of investigators, no arrests have been made.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office believes that Brisk and the individual would have previously interacted prior to the fatal shooting. They continue to work to find the person responsible for the killing.

What they're saying:

In a news release on Friday, the sheriff's office said the investigation in Brisk's death "remains active and continues to move forward."

The sheriff's office also announced that the reward for information on the person responsible for Brisk's death has increased to $50,000.

"Our hope is that this additional incentive will encourage someone with information to come forward," Sheriff Shawn Larsen said in a statement. "Even the smallest piece of information could be critical in helping us solve this case. Ten years have passed, but our commitment to finding answers and bringing justice to Terry and his family remains as strong as ever."

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Family statement

Brisk's family released the following statement on Friday.

What they're saying:

It has been 10 years since Terry was shot, and for 10 long years, our family has lived with the heartbreak of not knowing the truth about what happened to him. Ten years of unanswered questions, sleepless nights, and wondering if we will ever get the closure we so desperately need.

We are reaching out and pleading from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who knows anything, especially the person responsible. We are not here to judge, argue, or seek revenge. We are simply a family begging for answers.

If you were involved, if you witnessed something, or if you have carried a secret all these years, please find it in your heart to come forward. We understand that people make mistakes, that fear can keep people silent, and that telling the truth after so many years may not be easy.

"But please understand that our family has carried this pain every single day for the past decade. Terry loved and was loved; he mattered, and he deserves to have his story told.

We cannot bring him back, but someone out there has the power to help bring our family some peace. We are asking you, from one human being to another, please do the right thing. Ten years is long enough. Please help us find the answers we have been waiting for.

$50K reward for information

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Brisk's death is asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233. The $50,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at crimestoppersmn.org, by calling 1-800-233-TIPS (8477), through the Submit a Tip app or by sending a text message beginning with TIP674 to CRIMES (274637).