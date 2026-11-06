Excelsior landmark Haskell's to rise from the ashes

The Brief Haskell's Port of Excelsior plans to rebuild after a May fire destroyed the downtown Excelsior bar and restaurant. Plans include a second-floor open-air bar, outdoor seating facing Lake Minnetonka, the return of The Rail patio and the liquor store. Farrell says foundation work could start as early as next week, and Haskell's could reopen by Labor Day of next year.



Haskell's Port of Excelsior is moving toward a rebuild months after fire destroyed the longtime downtown business.

Rebuild plans for a community landmark

What we know:

The corner in downtown Excelsior where Haskell's once stood has been empty since the fire in May. The Farrell family says the business will return with a new-look while bringing back several familiar features.

"It's a landmark in the community. And you don't realize that until it's gone," said Haskell's Executive V.P. of Sales John Farrell.

Farrell said the family wants to keep the same neighborhood feel. "To quote my mom, Haskell's was kind of a dive bar, and we're going to be a dive bar without dirt," said Farrell.

Timeline:

Haskell's wants to rebuild with a second-floor open-air bar and an outdoor seating area facing Lake Minnetonka. The liquor store and the first-floor patio known as The Rail are also set to return, along with the signature tower the Farrell family hopes will serve as a beacon in the community.

Farrell said crews could begin digging the foundation as early as next week. "I'm just excited to get the project going. And we're all full bore behind it and get the rail up and running," said Farrell. "We're really, really excited to keep the ball rolling," said Farrell.

Other downtown changes in the works

What they're saying:

City leaders say the Haskell's project is one of several proposed changes coming to the lakefront suburb. Other plans would bring more housing, commercial space and another entertainment option to downtown.

A long-delayed project would turn the former Dock Cinema and the empty lot next door into apartments, commercial space and a smaller working movie theater. City leaders also hope groundbreaking is not far off for a new 2-story building with luxury apartments and a burgers and beer joint on the site of a former gas station a couple of blocks down Water Street.

"There'll be a lot more to do here, not that there's not enough now, but it certainly provides a lot, lot more reason for people to be here. Not that we need more," said Excelsior Mayor Gary Ringate.