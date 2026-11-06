Minnesota Capitol: What could get in the way of the DFL agenda

The Brief Democrats are headed for a trifecta at the Minnesota Capitol with larger majorities and enough votes to pass laws without Republican support. DFL leaders say affordability is a top focus, with childcare, health care and housing leading the list. Gun safety and guardrails for ICE activity are also near the top of their list. The 2027 session starts Jan. 12, 2027, and a February forecast will help shape the budget debate.



Democrats are heading into the 2027 session with room to move their agenda on their own, but a no-new-taxes pledge could complicate some of their biggest plans.

Bigger DFL majority sets stage

Democrats are headed for a trifecta at the Minnesota Capitol with a larger majority than they had in 2023-24, which means they can pass new laws without any Republican votes.

Local perspective:

The DFL will hold a 20-vote majority in the House and an 11-vote majority in the Senate. That gives lawmakers room to start moving priorities in January, even before the budget process fully kicks in.

Why you should care:

"We have a responsibility to deliver to [voters] on these core issues of affordability, cost of living, gun violence prevention, putting guardrails on ICE, and we will not be deterred from doing that by any type of obstruction," said Speaker of the House-elect Zack Stephenson, (DFL-Coon Rapids).

Affordability agenda meets tax pledge

Majority Leader-elect Jamie Long, (DFL-Minneapolis), said the top priorities are "childcare, health care, and housing." But helping Minnesotans afford those basics could be expensive and could create tension inside the DFL because Gov.-elect Amy Klobuchar pledged during the campaign that she would not raise taxes on Minnesotans.

What they're saying:

If there’s wiggle room on that promise, legislative DFL leaders will find it. Stephenson is hoping Klobuchar will agree the state should be getting more from Big Tech.

"Social media companies are wreaking havoc with mental health, particularly children's mental health and depression, anxiety, and other things. I don't understand why it's unreasonable to ask them to pay a little bit more when they're causing so much damage to our state," said Stephenson.

The backstory:

DFL lawmakers have also previously tried to pass extra taxes on very wealthy residents, which could lead to a clash with the governor.

But they’re also exploring ways to make life affordable without spending money.

"A prime example of that is the Manufactured Home Bill of Rights," said Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, (DFL-St. Paul). "That doesn't cost money. But make sure that people who have a home can stay in their home. If we say, private equity, you can't jack up the cost of rent for the land on which your home sits."

Budget timeline could reshape debate

The state's budget process does not really begin until a February forecast. But Stephenson and Klobuchar said they are hearing the state brought in more revenue than expected, and that could change the outlook for lawmakers.

Big picture view:

If that revenue picture holds, it could affect how lawmakers approach their affordability plans. Leaders expect to get an early preview later in November.

What's next:

The 2027 session starts Jan. 12, 2027. Lawmakers will get the final budget forecast in February.