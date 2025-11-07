Minnesota Hunter Terry Brisk’s murder remains unsolved after 9 years

The Brief Terry Bisk was found fatally shot with his own rifle while hunting on his parent's property in rural central Minnesota on Nov. 7, 2016. Nine years later, the case remains unsolved and the sheriff's office is once again asking for the public's help. Anyone with information can contact the Morrison County Sheriff's Office or CrimeStoppers.



Friday marks nine years since Terry Brisk was found fatally shot in rural central Minnesota, and the sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in solving the case.

Unsolved murder case

The backstory:

Terrance "Terry" Brisk was fatally shot with his own rifle on his family’s property near Little Falls, Minnesota, on Nov. 7, 2016. Despite the work of investigators, no arrests have been made.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office believe that Brisk and the individual would have previously interacted prior to the fatal shooting. They continue to work to find the person responsible for the killing.

What they're saying:

"Nine years have passed since this tragic incident, but time has not lessened our determination to find justice," Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said in a statement. "Our investigators, along with our state and federal partners, continue to actively pursue every lead and explore new forensic opportunities. We owe it to Terry, his family, and his friends to keep pushing forward."

RELATED: Law enforcement using advanced technology to retest evidence in Terry Brick’s murder case

What you can do:

In a media release issued on Friday, investigators are asking for anyone who may have information about the case to come forward.

A $30,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information or a tip about the case can contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233 or submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers here.