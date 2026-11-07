2 dead after vehicle fleeing deputy crashes in St. Paul

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The Brief Two people died after they crashed while fleeing a Ramsey County sheriff's deputy in St. Paul overnight. The deputy attempted to stop an Acura RDX at the intersection of Rose Avenue East and Burr Street North in St. Paul, but the driver fled, leading the deputy on a one-mile chase. The driver lost control and struck a tree near the intersection of Payne Avenue and Nebraska Avenue, killing both occupants of the vehicle.



Two people are dead after they crashed while fleeing a Ramsey County sheriff's deputy in St. Paul, Minnesota overnight.

Chase, fatal crash in St. Paul

What we know:

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, shortly after midnight, a sheriff's deputy attempted to stop an Acura RDX at the intersection of Rose Avenue East and Burr Street North in St. Paul.

The driver of the Acura fled, leading the deputy on a one-mile chase. The driver hit a dip in the road at Wheelock Parkway, lost control and struck a tree near the intersection of Payne Avenue and Nebraska Avenue.

The sheriff's office said the Acura reached was going over 100 miles per hour during the chase.

Both occupants of the vehicle were ejected. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to Regions Hospital, where they later died.

The backstory:

The sheriff's office said the person believed to be the driver of the Acura, a 27-year-old man, had several outstanding felony warrants for drug possession, trafficking and fleeing police. The passenger was a 29-year-old man.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the crash victims.