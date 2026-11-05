What's next for Minnesota Gov. Walz?

The Brief Minnesota Governor Tim Walz spoke about what his plans for the future are after his time in office ends. Speaking at a highway dedication ceremony for Melissa Hortman, who was killed in an act of political violence last year, the governor said he hopes to return to teaching. Gov. Walz also spoke about his party's historic success in the 2026 midterm elections.



With seven weeks left before Minnesota inaugurates a new governor, current Gov. Tim Walz gave a preview of his plans for a future after politics.

READ MORE: Highway 610 renamed in honor of late Rep. Melissa Hortman

Gov. Walz speaks on legacy, life after politics

What they're saying:

While talking to reporters at a highway dedication ceremony for slain Minnesota legislator Melissa Hortman, Gov. Walz spoke about the "relief" brought about by his party's widespread victories in the 2026 midterm election.

"This wasn't solely Democratic policies and people voting for that. They understood that the cruelness, the chaos and the insanity of the Trump administration had just reached its point," Gov. Walz said.

He also praised Governor-Elect Amy Klobuchar, saying she is the "absolute perfect pick" for leading Minnesota forward.

The governor said he also aims to restore confidence in the state's program integrity.

"These issues are on the verge of being fixed," Gov. Walz said, before adding, "My priority is to hand off the strongest and most secure program integrity in the country."

Gov. Walz also spoke about his accomplishments, listing off things such as free school lunches, paid family and medical leave, and garnering foreign investments.

‘I’ll be teaching again'

When asked what his plans are for Jan. 5, 2027, the day after he leaves office, Gov. Walz said he plans to drive his 2017 Buick, before adding, "My hope is, not too long after that, I'll be teaching again. I think that's what I want to do."