Minnesota House rejects $35 million security account for Chauvin trial

On a 71-63 vote, the Minnesota House rejected the $35 million state-funded security account for the upcoming Derek Chauvin murder trial after bringing it up with no notice.

Chauvin is one of the ex-police officers on trial for George Floyd's death.

Several Democrats joined Republicans in blocking the bill, which had been promoted by Gov. Tim Walz. Such votes rarely fail as legislative leaders usually only bring bills up on the floor when they know there will be enough votes to pass.

House Democrats delayed a vote earlier in the week because of a lack of support. With the trial less than three weeks away, police associations urged the House to pass the bill and get into negotiations with Senate Republicans, who instead want Minneapolis to pay for the cost of outside police help.

The trial is set to start March 8.

