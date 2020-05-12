Minnesota hits goal of 5,000 COVID-19 tests in one day for the first time

For the first time, the state of Minnesota met its goal of completing 5,000 COVID-19 tests in one day, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. This comes eight days after Governor Tim Walz's previously set goal of reaching 5,000 tests per day by May 4.

Data released Tuesday showed there were 5,053 tests completed statewide on Monday. On May 6, data appeared to show Minnesota had met the mark, but state health officials later clarified there had been a lag in reporting and the goal had not been reached.

On April 22, The state of Minnesota signed a deal with the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota to increase testing capacity to 20,000 tests per day. When the partnership was announced, Walz said the state hoped to reach that capacity within a few weeks.

The testing numbers have not increased as quickly as health officials expected. They believe some symptomatic people are not getting tested. MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said people who have symptoms "can and should" get tested. Last month, the state launched a website for people to find their closest testing location.

MDH Infectious Disease Director Kim Ehresmann said health officials do not want people without symptoms to get tested right now. "It doesn't make sense" to test asymptomatic people, except in plants or long-term care facilities with outbreaks, she said.